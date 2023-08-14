Assam: Anurag Chaliha Apprehended In Connection To Woman BJP Leader's Death

Anurag Chaliha was apprehended by a joint effort of the city police team and Sivasagar police on Monday due to his suspected involvement in the suicide case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar.
Chaliha's apprehension took place at Dimow in Sivasagar, and he is expected to be brought to Chandmari police station in Guwahati during the night.
The BJP, Assam unit on August 12, expelled Anurag Chaliha from the party's primary membership.
This action came following the alleged suicide of BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar, whose intimate photos with Chaliha had gone viral.
BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita made the decision to expel Chaliha due to his suspected involvement in the controversy surrounding Indrani Tahbildar's tragic death.