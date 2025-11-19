“Anyone Proud of Bharat Is a Hindu”: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his three-day visit to Guwahati, said on Tuesday that anyone who takes pride in the idea of Bharat is a Hindu, saying that the term represents a civilisational identity rather than a religious label.

Interacting with distinguished personalities in the city, Bhagwat said, “Hindu is not merely a religious term. It is a cultural and civilisational definition rooted in thousands of years of continuity. Bharat and Hindu are synonymous.”

He added that India does not require any official proclamation to be termed a “Hindu Rashtra”, as the nation’s civilisational ethos already embodies that identity.

During the interaction in Guwahati, Bhagwat clarified that the RSS was not created to oppose any community or idea.

Instead, he said, the organisation focuses on character-building, unity, and preparing citizens for nation-building, which he described as essential for India to emerge as a global leader.“The methodology to unite Bharat amidst vast diversity is called the RSS,” he stated.

Addressing issues frequently discussed in the region, Bhagwat spoke of demographic changes in Assam, urging people to remain confident, vigilant, and emotionally attached to their land and identity.

Speaking about the Northeast, he described the region as a shining example of India’s unity in diversity. He said icons such as Lachit Borphukan and Srimanta Shankardeva hold national importance and inspire the values of courage, unity, and cultural pride across the country.

He touched upon topics such as illegal infiltration, the need for a balanced population policy, including advocating a three-child norm for Hindus and resisting religious conversions that he said create social divides.

Bhagwat also appealed for the responsible and mindful use of social media, especially by young people, warning that misinformation and polarised content often disrupt harmony.

The RSS chief arrived in Guwahati on Monday. He is scheduled to address a youth meet on Wednesday, before departing for Manipur on November 20.

