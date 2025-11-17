RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives in Guwahati

Dr Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has arrived in Assam today as part of a two-day visit.

After the arrival at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Dr Bhagwat is scheduled to proceed directly to the Sudarshanalaya at Barbari in Guwahati.

The visit marks a significant occasion as the RSS celebrates its centenary, with Dr Bhagwat coming to Assam in connection with the organisation’s 100-year milestone.

Earlier in February month he visited Guwahati for a five-day program and interacted with the karyakartas (volunteers) on issues important to the organisation and addressed a meeting of Rashtra Sevika Samiti at IIT Guwahati.

Along with that, the RSS Chief also graced a Bouddhik program at South Point High School in Saukuchi locality, where thousands of RSS Karyakartas were present.

