APCC Criticizes PM's Visit to Assam, Accuses BJP of Betrayal and Political Gimmicks

In a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Assam, the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) lambasted the BJP government for what it deemed as a display of political opportunism and betrayal of Assam's indigenous population.
The visit, which included the inauguration of a 125-feet statue of Mahanayak Lachit Borphukan, a revered Ahom General, was denounced by Congress for its perceived attempt to garner political mileage.
The Quick Response Team (QRT), APCC highlighted the historical significance of Lachit Borphukan, emphasizing his valorous efforts in defending Assam against foreign invasions, particularly the Mughals, during the Battle of Saraighat. They criticized the statue erected in Jorhat, stating that it failed to capture the true essence of the revered figure and accused the BJP of exploiting his legacy for political gain.
The QRT accused PM Modi and the BJP of backtracking on promises made regarding the implementation of the Assam Accord, citing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a violation of the accord. They condemned the CAA for allegedly opening the floodgates for foreigners and undermining the rights of indigenous Assamese citizens.
They criticized his alleged cowardice in addressing the escalating crisis in Manipur. In the midst of months of ongoing violence in the region, Congress accused PM Modi of refusing to meet with the Manipuri community, ignoring their misery and increasing tensions.
Furthermore, Congress raised questions regarding the deportation of illegal migrants from Bangladesh, a promise made by Home Minister Amit Shah. They demanded transparency on the number of migrants deported from Assam since 2014 and criticized the lack of progress in Gazette notification for the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The APCC also questioned the status of Justice (Retd.) Biplob Sarma's recommendations regarding the Assam Accord implementation, urging PM Modi to fulfill the commitments made to the people of Assam.
The QRT criticized PM Modi's focus on photo opportunities at Kaziranga National Park, alleging disregard for environmental conservation and accusing the government of diverting funds meant for conservation purposes.
In conclusion, Congress called upon PM Modi to address the concerns raised and fulfill the promises made to the people of Assam, emphasizing accountability and transparency in governance.