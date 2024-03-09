PM Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 17,500 Crores in Assam

“Development of Northeast is imperative for a Viksit Bharat”, the Prime Minister asserted. He further said “Modi considers the entire Northeast his family. That is why we are also focussing on the projects that are lying pending for years”, he said. He mentioned projects like the bridge on Saraighat, Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, Bogibeel Bridge, extension of railway broad gauge till Barak Valley, Multi-modal Logistics Park, Jogighopa, two new bridges on Brahmaputra River and 18 waterways in the Northeast as opposed to 1 in Assam in 2014. He said that these projects created new possibilities in the region. He also mentioned the UNNATI Scheme which was approved in the last Cabinet meeting in new form with expanded scope. The Cabinet has also increased the MSP for Jute which will benefit the jute farmers of the state.