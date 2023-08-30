APCC Demands Judicial Inquiry against Job Scam; Inclusion of Vajpayee Bhawan in Probe

MLA Bharat Ch. Narah, Chairman to the Media Department of the APCC in a press statement said, “The scam has already rocked up the State BJP as their various leaders are found to be directly involved in this rampant “Cash for Job” scam. BJP leaders such as Abhimanyu Das, Dibon Deka, Anurag Chaliha, Trishna Sarma are founded to be directly involved in the scam. Names of RSS leaders and high profile BJP leader Santanu Pujari are in the air for their involvement. However, names of party leaders involved in the senior level are yet to come out into the open.”