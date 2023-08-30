APCC Demands Judicial Inquiry against Job Scam; Inclusion of Vajpayee Bhawan in Probe

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday alleged that the tall claim of the State BJP Government’s corruption free recruitment process has been busted by the recent “Cash for Job” scam in Assam which got unfolded after the unfortunate abetment to suicide case of BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar.
MLA Bharat Ch. Narah, Chairman to the Media Department of the APCC in a press statement said, “The scam has already rocked up the State BJP as their various leaders are found to be directly involved in this rampant “Cash for Job” scam. BJP leaders such as Abhimanyu Das, Dibon Deka, Anurag Chaliha, Trishna Sarma are founded to be directly involved in the scam. Names of RSS leaders and high profile BJP leader Santanu Pujari are in the air for their involvement. However, names of party leaders involved in the senior level are yet to come out into the open.”
In view of this grave situation, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded a Judicial inquiry by a retired judge for this “Cash for Job” scam; as well as being the nucleus of this scam, the Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati should also be brought under the investigation process.