Assam TMC Youth President Alleges BJP's Involvement in Growing 'Cash for Job' Scam

In a scathing critique of the current BJP administration, Bandip Dutta, President of the Assam Trinamool Congress youth president, launched an attack on Tuesday, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's regime of fostering a burgeoning "cash for job" scam within the state.
As per media reports, Dutta asserted that the focal point of this alleged malpractice was none other than the BJP's headquarters in Guwahati, specifically Vajpayee Bhawan.
During a press conference held at the party's central office, Dutta referenced the recent detention of BJP figures Trishna Sarma, Anuraag Chaliha, Diban Deka, and Santanu Pujari in connection with the "cash for job" scandal.
This scandal emerged during the Assam Police's investigation into the suicide of Indrani Tahbildar, a BJP Kishan Morcha leader. Dutta unequivocally suggested that these developments are indicative of the underhanded activities transpiring within Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration.
Dutta went on to allege that multiple BJP leaders are currently under police scrutiny as part of the ongoing probe into the "cash-for-job" malfeasance. He also mentioned about the recovery of counterfeit job examination identity cards at the residences of BJP representatives and the discovery of evidence related to monetary collections by these leaders, all of which, he claimed, highlight the entrenched corruption within the realm of job appointments.