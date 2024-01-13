APCC General Secretary Resigns Ahead of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: What Went Wrong?

Addressing the media after tendering his resignation, Bhattacharjee said, “Despite not feeling confident about my political future, I have quit the Congress party. The attitude exhibited by Delhi's leaders is unexpected: "Dilliwala" is to blame for the party's current downfall. I pulled out of the party when I was kept away from the Assam Pradesh Election Committee. Senior members must leave the party if they are in an environment where they are treated with no dignity. I decided to quit the party as a result. Since I'm a player, I'll play on different field.”