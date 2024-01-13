APCC General Secretary Resigns Ahead of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: What Went Wrong?

A day before the commencement of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is scheduled to resume from Manipur on Sunday, the senior spokesperson and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee has officially resigned from the party.
The decision came after the said Congress leader's name was not listed as the member of the Assam Pradesh Election Committee by the All India Congress Committee, of late.
Addressing the media after tendering his resignation, Bhattacharjee said, “Despite not feeling confident about my political future, I have quit the Congress party. The attitude exhibited by Delhi's leaders is unexpected: "Dilliwala" is to blame for the party's current downfall. I pulled out of the party when I was kept away from the Assam Pradesh Election Committee. Senior members must leave the party if they are in an environment where they are treated with no dignity. I decided to quit the party as a result. Since I'm a player, I'll play on different field.”
Bhattacharjee also claimed that APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, who has done much for the party in the state, is under danger. Leaders from the Delhi high command in charge of the state are conspiring against him, he alleged.
In response to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Bhattacharjee added, "First, the Congress party should think about giving justice to the party workers, and then they should think about the Yatra." Furthermore, the Congress has no grassroots support; it would be naive to believe that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will have any impact in the Northeast or the state of Assam."
The former Congress leader is likely to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), as per sources. On the other hand, two other candidates of Congress from the last assembly election- Shankar Prasad Rai and Kuldeep Borua are likely to join the BJP.
Meanwhile, the media department of the APCC informed in a statement that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume from Manipur under the Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi in the early morning on Sunday.
“Under direction, Media, APCC will telecast the entire event live in Rajiv Bhawan from 8 AM onwards. Mahima Singh, Spokesperson, Communication, AICC and State Coordinator along with Bharat Narah, Chairman, Media, APCC, Naba Talukdar DCC President and Media I/C and other Sr Leaders will also be present,” the statement reads.