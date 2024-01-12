Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque's Lok Sabha Suspension Likely To Be Revoked

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque is among three of the party's MPs whose suspension is likely to be revoked. The Lok Sabha Privileges Committee is expected to adopt the recommendation to revoke the suspension of Dr K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijay Vasanth, ANI reported on Friday quoting sources.
Three Congress MPs who were suspended, namely Dr. K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque, and Vijay Vasanth, provided their testimony to the Committee of Privileges regarding a resolution passed by the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2023, which resulted in their suspension.
The Privileges Committee called in the three Members of Parliament on January 12 following the referral of their suspension issue to the committee for additional scrutiny and the preparation of a report to be submitted to the House.
The Members of Parliament firmly stated that they felt compelled by the situation to go to the Speaker's podium, and emphasized that they did not intend to break any rules, reported ANI.
"They also apologised for their behaviour. The MPs alleged that the government didn't allow them to speak on the floor of the House," sources said.
The Committee of Privileges will now review every detail and present the findings to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla.
The committee plans to convene on either January 29 or 30 to finalize the report revoking the suspension of the MPs. Subsequently, the report will be presented to the Lok Sabha Speaker.
Sunil Singh, as the chairman, along with K Suresh, Kalyan Banerjee, TR Balu, and two additional committee members attended the meeting today.
During the Winter Session that just ended, a historic number of 146 Members of Parliament were suspended from the Parliament.