APCC Issues Show Cause Notice to Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha for Supporting BJP

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has issued a show cause notice to Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha hours after he stepped down as the working president.
The notice issued by the APCC leadership stated that Purkayastha had made statements before the media offering his support to the BJP government in Assam.
Purkayastha has been questioned as to whether he will support corrupt activities and other objectionable issues that he raised against the BJP government earlier.
The notice read, "It has come to the notice of Hon'ble APCC President Sri Bhupen Kumar Borah that you have made statements before media offering your support to the state BJP Government on development issues and publicly expressed your faith and allegiance to the CM Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma."
"It was observed by Hon’ble President APCC that you raised your voice against BJP Govt’s rampant corruptions, Land Scams, Suferi Syndicate, Case for Job and many issues. At a time when you openly expressed to support to BJP Govt, Hon’ble President APCC, wants to know whether you will support above cited curruptions and other objectionable issues," it further read.
The APCC further stated that Purkayastha's "statements and actions have created misgivings in the minds of party workers and tarnished the image of Congress party".
APCC President Bhupen Borah served the show cause notice asking him to clarify his stand as to why the party should not take disciplinary actions against him.
"In view of the above, Hon’ble APCC President hereby serves Show Cause to you and asks to clarify your stand and intentions within a day as to why the party should not take disciplinary actions against you," the notice added.