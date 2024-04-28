APCC Issues Show Cause to Goalpara MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal Over Anti-party Activities

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has issued a show cause notice to Goalpara West MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, an official order said on Sunday.
According to the notice issued by the Congress, Abdur Rashid Mandal was allegedly engaged in anti-party activities by deliberately attempting to influence the district, block, and mandal-level party organizations. The show cause also stated that the MLA was engaged in actions to undermine Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The show cause read, “It has been reported to Hon'ble President Assam PCC that you have engaged in antiparty activities by deliberately attempting to influence the district, block and Mandal level party organizations to undermine our congress candidate Shri Rakibul Hussain in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Such actions are not only detrimental to the party's interests but also violate the principles of party discipline and integrity.”
“Your efforts to sabotage our candidate directly contradict the objectives and values of our party. As an elected representative of INC, it is your duty to uphold the party's interests and work towards its success in all electoral endeavors,” the notice added.
The APCC asked him to reply to the show cause by April 29 (Monday) and state why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for the antiparty activities.
The order also stated that if Mandal fails to provide a satisfactory explanation or continues such activities, it may result to strong disciplinary action against him, the notice added.