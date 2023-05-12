Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal Welcomes State Govt's Bid To End Polygamy

The MLA from Goalpara West constituency has come out in support of the state government move to the ban polygamy, calling it a “good decision”.

"Polygamy should be banned. The Assam government has taken a good decision and I welcome this," Abdur Rashid Mandal said.

He however noted that it should not be targeted at a particular community.

"It is a good decision and we also want to end polygamy," he said.

On Thursday, the Assam government constituted a four-member expert committee to examine the legislative competence of state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy.

The committee comprises Justice (Retired) Rumi Phookan as Chairperson, Debajit Saikia, Advocate General, Assam as Member, Nalin Kohli, Additional Advocate General, Assam as Member, and Nekibur Zaman, Advocate.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government will not bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) but want to ban polygamy under a State Act.

He further said that the constituted committee will engage broadly in discussions with all stakeholders including legal experts and will scrutinize the provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937.