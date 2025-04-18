APCC Launches Panchayat Election Manifesto, Vows Women’s Welfare and Job Guarantees

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday officially launched its manifesto for the upcoming Panchayat elections at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati. The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah and former president Ripun Bora, outlining a series of promises focused on rural empowerment, women's welfare, and strengthening grassroots governance.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, Borah accused the party of conducting the Panchayat elections only under compulsion after delaying them for over a year. "The BJP does not believe in strengthening the Panchayati Raj system. They want to centralize power and suppress local governance," Borah said.

Among the key promises in the manifesto are:

Guaranteed 100 days of work under MGNREGA for all job card holders, with daily wages increased to ₹400.

Completion of half-constructed homes under the PMAY scheme.

Timely release of development funds to Panchayats.

Financial assistance of ₹3,500 per month to poor women under the proposed ‘Lakhimi’ scheme.

Economic empowerment of women through effective implementation of the ‘Lakhpati Baideu’ scheme.

Comprehensive rural development initiatives beyond the BJP’s flagship ‘Orunodoi’ and ‘Lakhpati Baideu’ schemes.

Borah further claimed that the BJP government has failed to provide work to job card beneficiaries, managing to employ only 6,200 people under the 100-day scheme. “This shows the government’s lack of intent towards rural employment,” he added.

On Financial Misconduct Allegations:

Addressing media queries on internal allegations of financial irregularities, Borah confirmed that the party has received 17 complaints from five districts. “I have proposed the formation of an enquiry committee to AICC in-charge Jitendra Singh and suggested Gaurav Gogoi, Pawan Singh Ghatowar, and Debabrata Saikia as members,” Borah said, adding that strict action would be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

Tensions During Press Meet:

During the press interaction, Borah appeared visibly upset when asked about internal issues. He criticised the silence surrounding alleged corruption by BJP leaders. “No one dares to speak up about the money Pijush Hazarika gets from syndicates or the scandals involving Padma Hazarika,” he said.

He accused the ruling party of trying to suppress opposition voices using “money power, muscle power, and police machinery,” adding, “The BJP wants to turn Assam into Bihar or Tripura.”

On Opposition Unity and Internal Allegations:

Commenting on the recent opposition unity talks, Borah clarified that they were not centered around the Panchayat polls. “Let the results on May 11 speak,” he said.

Regarding allegations by party member Shufia Begum, Borah maintained, “Every leader in the party is close to me. I don't have a single confidant.” He added, “Give me a few days. If the allegations are true, I will take action against Lakshman.”

