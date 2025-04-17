CM Sarma Refutes Congress Allegations, Assures Fair Panchayat Polls in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday dismissed allegations made by the Congress party regarding police intimidation and electoral misconduct ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections. Addressing the media, CM Sarma stated that the government is committed to ensuring peaceful and fair elections across the state.

Advertisment

"Recently, the Rabha Hasong Council elections were conducted smoothly without any untoward incidents. Congress is trying to highlight isolated cases from one or two villages out of 22,000 in Assam. Minor issues in a few places are inevitable in such a large-scale election. These should be reported to the concerned authorities, and action will be taken accordingly," Sarma said.

He asserted that the police and district administration will act impartially in all such cases. "We want Panchayat elections to be held peacefully, without any hassle. Congress should refrain from defaming Assam. If there are genuine complaints of harassment, they should file FIRs—we will take necessary action," he added.

Referring to recent claims by Congress leaders, Sarma noted that while Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah and MP Pradyut Bordoloi had raised concerns with the Director General of Police (DGP), no formal FIRs have yet been filed by any candidate.

Earlier in the day, the APCC staged a protest march to the DGP’s office in Guwahati, accusing the Assam Police of acting under political pressure from the ruling BJP. Led by Borah and Bordoloi, the protestors alleged that Congress candidates across the state were facing systematic threats and harassment from law enforcement officials.

“We have come here to ask the DGP whether the Assam Police is serving the political interests of the Chief Minister or fulfilling its constitutional duty to protect the people,” Borah said. “If the police become agents of our opponents, how can free and fair elections be ensured?”

The Congress leadership also vowed to continue their protests until justice is delivered, stating that their candidates were being intimidated across Assam.

Also Read: Alleging Police Intimidation, Assam Congress Marches to DGP Office