"APCC Leadership In A Deplorable Condition": Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha

Hours after the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) issued a show cause notice to Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, the former Congress MLA on Thursday stated that the party leadership is in a deplorable condition.
The notice issued by the APCC yesterday stated that Purkayastha had made statements before the media offering his support to the BJP government in Assam. APCC President Bhupen Borah had therefore served the show cause notice asking him to clarify his stand as to why the party should not take disciplinary actions against him.
Reacting to the show cause issued to him, Purkayastha said, "I do not have any complaints against the Congress. The party has given me the chance to become an MLA for three times. But the party leadership is in a deplorable condition at present."
"The APCC leadership is not in a position to issue a show cause notice. Bhupen Borah does not pay any heed when I provide any advise. On the other hand, I have a lot of respect for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's mentality. He is the most important person for the state's development," he added.
Purkayastha further stated that their is uncertainty regarding till when Rajiv Bhawan would remain operational. He further questioned why Congress leaders only chose Dhubri or Nagaon districts to contest elections.
"What is the need for 'Nyay Yatra'?", the former Congress MLA questioned lashing out at Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' adding, "The need of the hour for the Congress is to prepare the strategy for the upcoming elections or driving around on vehicles across the country?"