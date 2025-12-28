APCC President Gaurav Gogoi Claims Congress Will Form Govt in Assam in 2026

Ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday issued an open challenge to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to conduct a caste census in the state.

Advertisment

Addressing a massive rally in Tezpur on the occasion of the 141st Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress, Gogoi asserted that the Congress party would return to power in Assam in the 2026 elections.

The rally, led by Gogoi, began from Rajiv Bhavan in Tezpur and covered a six-kilometre route before concluding at Jayamati Field. More than 5,000 Congress leaders and workers took part in the procession, raising slogans of “Congress Zindabad.”

Meanwhile, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Indira Bhawan to mark the party’s Foundation Day.

On the occasion, Kharge said that the Indian National Congress has always worked for the welfare, empowerment, and inclusive development of the people of India.

Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings to party workers across the country on the Foundation Day and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to protecting the Constitution.

The Congress party, in a post on X, congratulated its members and took a veiled dig at the BJP-led Union government. “The Congress Party fought for India’s independence and worked to build the nation. Today, when those in power are spreading hatred, injustice, and oppression, we continue to fight against it with full strength,” the party said.

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (now Mumbai), at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College, in the presence of 72 delegates. A.O. Hume served as its founding General Secretary, while Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was appointed as its first President.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi Accuses Assam BJP MLAs of Corruption and Oppression Ahead of Polls