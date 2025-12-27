Gaurav Gogoi Accuses Assam BJP MLAs of Corruption and Oppression Ahead of Polls

Assam Pradesh Congress Commitee President and MP Gaurav Gogoi has alleged widespread corruption and misconduct among several BJP MLAs in the state, describing the Assam government as one of “injustice and oppression.”

Speaking to the media, Gogoi cited multiple reports implicating BJP legislators in serious allegations. He highlighted cases including one MLA being questioned over citizenship issues, another threatening a person over land disputes, one MLA allegedly involved in the Gir Cow Procurement Scam, and others connected to syndicates and land mafia operations.

“The people of Assam are fed up with the rampant corruption and oppression under the current government,” Gogoi said. “These incidents prove that the BJP government has failed to uphold justice and transparency. In the upcoming elections, the scenario is bound to change.”

The Congress leader urged citizens to remain vigilant and exercise their democratic rights, emphasizing the need for a government that is accountable and free from malpractices.

