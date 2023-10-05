APCC Protests Against Electricity Price Hike; Assures 200 Units After Coming to Power

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday staged a massive protest in Guwahati against the recurrent and exorbitant hike of tariff of electricity across the state.
As a mark of protest, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi burned the office order mentioning recent hike in electricity tariff.
The program was organized by the Guwahati District Committee and in spite of incessant rain; hundreds of people including senior leaders of APCC participated.
While addressing media persons, Gaurav Gogoi criticized the State Government for reckless loan and serious debt situation in Assam and for making life of common public miserable by regular hike in tax regime on almost every item.
He pledged before the public that if the party comes to power, they will not let anyone to accumulate wealth by strangulating public. He reiterated that already there is clear evidence of changing wind directions and deep anguish of public is getting increasingly evident.
Gogoi also assured that upon coming to power, Congress will provide 200 units of free electricity.
The Congress MP then interacted with a family evicted from Silsako area.