Assam: BJP, Congress Announce Candidates For North Cachar Autonomous Council Elections

The BJP and the Congress have released their candidates lists for the forthcoming North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections.
Currrently, the BJP is in power in the council, which has authority over the Dima Hasao district in Assam. Both the parties on Tuesday announced the candidates list for 28 council constituencies.
The voting in 28 areas of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council in Assam is scheduled for January 8, with any necessary revoting taking place on January 10. The votes will be counted on January 12.
According to Alok Kumar, the State Election Commissioner of Assam, the deadline for submitting nominations is set for December 21, with the scrutiny of applications scheduled for December 22.
"There are about 141,124 voters and 280 polling stations. Out of the total polling stations, 100 polling stations are sensitive and 27 are very sensitive. We have made some extra arrangements for sensitive polling stations where one *micro observer* will be deployed in each sensitive polling station, CCTV cameras will be in the polling stations also," Kumar said.
According to the State Election Commission, of the total voters, 70,485 are male and 70,639 female.
The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides for the administration of tribal areas in some of the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.
The objectives of the Sixth Schedule are to protect tribal land and resources, provide for the autonomous local administration of tribal areas, and protect the rights of the tribal population.