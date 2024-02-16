APCC Removes Golaghat Congress President from Duties, Issues Show Cause

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has released Golaghat District Congress President Dadu Taye from his duties with immediate effect, an official notification said on Friday.
This decision of the APCC leadership comes after reports surfaced that Taye held a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of Biswajit Phukan on Wednesday.
APCC President Bhupen Bora relieved Dadu Taye from his duties stating that "he should have taken the Congress into confidence before taking such a step and could have informed the higher authority".
In this regard, a show cause has been served to Taye asking him to reply within 72 hours as to why he should not be expelled from the party.
Meanwhile, Golap Saikia has been given the responsibility as the in-charge president of the Golaghat district Congress with immediate effect.