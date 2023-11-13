APCC Sends Proposal for Approval of Nagaon DCC President’s Post to AICC

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday has entrusted the responsibility to Prasanta Kumar Saikia (Retired Associate Professor), to look after District Congress Committee (DCC) office and to discharge the day to day party activities of Nagaon DCC as being a Vice President, till appointment of a permanent DCC President.
Meanwhile, in consultation with the senior congress leaders, Congress MPs and MLAs of Nagaon district, a proposal has been sent to All India Congress Committee (AICC) for approval for the post of the President of Nagaon DCC.
This comes after Senior Congress leader from Assam, Suresh Bora, had resigned from the primary membership of the party last Friday. He was accompanied by a large number of supporters as he tendered his resignation.
Bora, who is the former President of Nagaon district Congress, took the decision to resign from position on Thursday night.