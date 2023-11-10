Ex-Congress Leader Suresh Borah Holds Talks with BJP After Resigning, May Join Party Tomorrow

In a major political development in the state, Suresh Borah, former President, Nagaon District Congress is in talks with senior BJP leaders and is likely to join BJP tomorrow, as per party insiders.
Along with Borah, Paritosh Roy, Working President of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress has expressed his eagerness to join the ruling party.
Earlier today, Borah, had resigned from the primary membership of the party. He was accompanied by a large number of supporters as he tendered his resignation.
Borah, who is the former President of Nagaon district Congress, took the decision to resign from position on Thursday night.
Following Borah’s invitation, all the leaders of Barhampur Assembly Constituency and workers reached his residence at Itachali on Friday morning where he announced his resignation.
Borah has also sent his resignation letter to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Bora.
Notably, in the 2021 assembly elections, Borah was defeated by BJP’s Jitu Goswami by a margin of 751 votes only in Barhampur constituency. It is also noteworthy that in 2019, Borah played a significant role in Pradyut Bordoloi’s victory in the Lok sabha elections of Nagaon constituency.
Borah’s departure has sparked concerns within the local political landscape, as the Congress aims to strengthen its position in the region.