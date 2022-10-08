APCC Spokesperson Abdul Khaleque Resigns from Post

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Spokesperson Abdul Khaleque resigned from the post on Saturday.

Khalek has also resigned from all party duties of APCC.

According to sources, he made the decision to take part in the campaign of Mallikarjun Kharge for Congress President Poll.

He said, "I have sent my resignation letter to the President of @INCAssam from Senior Spokesperson and all other party posts to participate in the campaign of Shri @kharge Ji for #CongressPresidentPoll following the guidelines of the Central Election Authority of @INCIndia Party."

Last month, General Secretary of APCC Kamrul Islam Choudhury tendered his resignation from the party's primary membership.

Choudhury cited the "directionless and confused leadership of the APCC" as the main reason for leaving in the letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He said the Congress party in Assam had become "unstable" as a result.