40,000kg of Drugs Destroyed in Virtual Presence of Amit Shah in NE

Drugs weighing 40,000kg, which were confiscated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and agencies of the Northeastern states, were destroyed in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

A total amount of 11,000kg of drugs was destroyed in Guwahati along with another 8,000 kg of narcotics which were seized by the Assam government agencies.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister tweeted, “Approx 40,000 kg of drugs were destroyed in Northeastern states in presence of Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah. By NCB in Guwahati- 11,000 kg, Assam- 8,000 kg, Arunachal Pradesh- 4000 kg, Meghalaya- 1600 kg, Nagaland- 398 kg, Manipur- 1900 kg, Mizoram- 1500 kg, Tripura- 12,000 kg.”

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Assam and he witnessed the destruction of drugs virtually from the city of Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the highest quantity of drugs weighing 12,000kg was destroyed in Tripura followed by 4,000 kg of narcotics burnt in Arunachal Pradesh, 1,600 kg in Meghalaya, 1,900kg in Manipur, 1,500kg in Mizoram and 398kg in Nagaland.