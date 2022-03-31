APCC Suspends Siddique Ahmed for Violating Party Discipline

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah on Thursday announced that Karimganj MLA Siddique Ahmed has been suspended from the primary membership of the party for violating party discipline.

Addressing a press conference, Bhupen Borah said that the Karimganj MLA has deliberately disobeyed the ‘Three Line Whip’ issued by Chief Whip, Assam, Wazed Ali Choudhury in regard to Rajya Sabha election held today.

Borah said, “While casting his vote, Siddique intentionally wrote ONE instead of writing 1.”

He casted his vote for Rajya Sabha candidate from Congress Ripun Bora.

