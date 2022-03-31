Assam: Rhino Census at Manas National Park to Begin from April 1

The rhino census at the Manas National Park in Assam will begin from April 1 to April 3 this year. The park will be closed for tourists for these three days.

The last recorded population of rhinos in the Manas National Park was 48 and their population was expected to increase in the latest census.

Although the park is scheduled to be closed to tourists till April 3, the authorities have stated that if a target number of rhinos are counted in the census, then the park will immediately be opened.

However, the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve witnessed an increased of rhino by 200 over the last four years.

The rhino count at the national park stood at 2613, of which, 866 were males and1049 females. Apart from that, 273 unsexed, 279 juveniles and 146 calves completed the numbers.

The director of the Kaziranga National Park said that 2613 rhinoceros were counted, which is an increase of 200 rhinos over the last recorded number of 2413 in 2018.”

