APCC Urges Party Workers, Office Bearers to Support Flood-Hit People of Assam

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah has sought the cooperation of all party workers, office bearers, frontal organizations and INC candidates and urged them to visit flood-hit areas of the state and extend complete support to the affected people in the state.
A notification in this regard was issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Assam in-charge, Jitendra Singh on Saturday.
The APCC in a notification said, “The state of Assam has been reeling under severe floods and erosion, there are many breaches on the embankments of rivers, rendering lakhs of people homeless and compelled the people to take shelter on the river banks, roads and temporary relief camps. Flood has created havoc amongst the affected people.”
“Hon'ble President Assam PCC Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah requests all the Hon'ble congress MPs and MLAs, APCC office bearers, Frontal Organizations, Cells & Dept. of APCC, DCC and BCC Presidents, APCC members and contested INC candidates to visit the flood hit areas and extend full supports to them to remove the hardships being faced by the people,” it further read.