Assam

APCC Urges Party Workers, Office Bearers to Support Flood-Hit People of Assam

A notification in this regard was issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Assam in-charge, Jitendra Singh on Saturday.
APCC Urges Party Workers, Office Bearers to Extend Support to Flood-Hit People
APCC Urges Party Workers, Office Bearers to Extend Support to Flood-Hit People
Pratidin Time

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah has sought the cooperation of all party workers, office bearers, frontal organizations and INC candidates and urged them to visit flood-hit areas of the state and extend complete support to the affected people in the state.

A notification in this regard was issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Assam in-charge, Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

The APCC in a notification said, “The state of Assam has been reeling under severe floods and erosion, there are many breaches on the embankments of rivers, rendering lakhs of people homeless and compelled the people to take shelter on the river banks, roads and temporary relief camps. Flood has created havoc amongst the affected people.”

“Hon'ble President Assam PCC Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah requests all the Hon'ble congress MPs and MLAs, APCC office bearers, Frontal Organizations, Cells & Dept. of APCC, DCC and BCC Presidents, APCC members and contested INC candidates to visit the flood hit areas and extend full supports to them to remove the hardships being faced by the people,” it further read.

APCC Urges Party Workers, Office Bearers to Extend Support to Flood-Hit People
Assam: Flood Situation in Barpeta Worsens, Over 73000 People Affected
Assam floods
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee
All India Congress Committee

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/apcc-urges-party-workers-office-bearers-to-extend-support-to-flood-hit-people
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com