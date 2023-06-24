Assam: Flood Situation in Barpeta Worsens, Over 73000 People Affected

The Barpeta district in Assam is among the worst-hit districts in flood with the rising water level in Nakhanda, Mara Chaulkhowa and Bhelengi Rivers.

The Mara Chaulkhowa River is flowing 1.44 meters above danger level and Nakhanda is flowing 1.57 meters above danger level.

On the other hand, Bhelengi River is flowing 1.12 meters above danger level. the rivers are currently in a raising trend as per the flood bulletin released by water resource department of Barpeta.

According to the data released by "Flood Reporting and information Management system" of Assam, around 73,233 people in Barpeta District have been affected in the flood .

Besides, 252.50 hectors of agricultural land have been damaged. In Barpeta District, areas under Chenga, Sarthebari and Barpeta revenue circle were mostly affected. As many as 47 villages under Sarthebari revenue circle have been affected by the flood. Moreover, 17 villages under Barpeta and 9 villages under Chenga were also inundated, the report stated.

Some of the people living in these villages have their houses washed away, and some despite of having their homes had to left as there is knee-high water inside their shelters.

MLA of Chenga constituency Ashraful Hussain on Friday visited flood affected areas of Sarthebari where he mentioned that the water released by Bhutan is one of the major reasons of flood. The decrease in rainfall activities, however, has become a blessing among the masses in the flood affected areas.





