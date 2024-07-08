APCC Urges Rahul Gandhi to Spotlight Assam's Flood Plight in Parliament

A delegation from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by President Bhupen Borah, has taken proactive steps to address the perennial issue of floods in Assam. They submitted a memorandum to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, urging him to raise the critical matter in the upcoming Parliament session.
President Bhupen Borah highlighted the severe impact of floods in Assam, emphasizing the ongoing struggle faced by residents due to recurrent inundations. The memorandum underscored the insufficient relief aid received from the Centre, with claims that the state government's requests for flood-related funds have not been adequately met.
"The people of Assam suffer annually from devastating floods. We urgently need effective measures to mitigate this ongoing crisis," stated Borah, stressing the urgency of the situation.
The memorandum detailed the extensive damage caused by floods, including the destruction of homes, crops, and infrastructure. It also criticized the Assam government for allegedly failing to secure necessary funds for flood management despite substantial requests.
Borah urged Gandhi to champion the cause of Assam in Parliament, calling for special attention and support from the Government of India to address the flood-related losses and facilitate comprehensive relief and reconstruction efforts.
Rahul Gandhi, currently visiting flood-affected areas in Assam, as part of his tour aimed at assessing the flood situation and interacting with affected communities.
After his visit to Assam, Gandhi will proceed to Manipur's Jiribam district and continue his tour across the northeastern region, emphasizing the need for effective flood management and long-term solutions to mitigate the recurring flood crisis in the region.