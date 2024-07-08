Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire in Manipur's Jiribam

In a disturbing incident, unidentified gunmen fired multiple rounds in Manipur's Jiribam district early Monday morning. The gunfire targeted the Meitei area of Gularthal, leading to an exchange of fire with security forces that lasted until 7 am, officials reported.
As a precautionary measure, security personnel have been deployed in the vicinity following the incident. Additionally, one bulletproof vehicle belonging to the state police was struck by gunfire during the attack.
Later today, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, is scheduled to visit relief camps in the district to meet victims affected by recent ethnic violence.