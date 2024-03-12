APCC Vice President Dwijen Sharma Resigns Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

In yet another jolt to the Assam Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, APCC Vice President Dwijen Sharma stepped down from his post on Tuesday.
In his resignation letter to APCC President Bhupen Borah, Sharma stated that he resigned from his post as Vice President with immediate effect.
Though Sharma did not mention the reasons for which he took the decision in the resignation letter, it has come to the fore that he was expecting a party ticket to contest from the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections.
However, he opted to resign from his post after reports circulated that Mira Borthakur would receive the ticket to contest from the said constituency.