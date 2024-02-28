Senior Assam Congress Leader Resigns, BJP Welcomes Potential Joining

One of the stalwarts of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday tendered his resignation quitting as working president and active member of the Indian National Congress.
In his resignation letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC), KC Venugopal, Goswami said, “I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of Indian National Congress.”
Earlier, on February 25, 2024, Rana Goswami tendered his resignation quitting as the organizational in-charge of Upper Assam.
In his resignation letter to APCC Chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, Goswami cited “various political reasons” for his decision to quit the post.
Goswami in his letter wrote, “I beg to state that unfortunately I am tendering my resignation as the organisational in-charge of Upper Assam including the districts Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Biswanath due to various political reasons."
Interestingly, the decision came after Goswami held a meeting with his followers on Saturday night at his hometown Jorhat following rumours that the former MLA was planning to join the BJP or its ally Asom Gana Parishad, a report said.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that Rana Goswami is most welcome to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if he wishes to.
CM Sarma's comments come as a reply to a query from media persons on rumors regarding Congress leader Rana Goswami joining the BJP.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Rana Goswami is a powerful politician of Assam. We have seen his political performances in Jorhat in the past. If such a strong politician joins the BJP, it will make our party more strength. He is most welcome if he is interested in joining our party."
CM Sarma however informed that as of now the Congress leader has not initiated any talks with him.