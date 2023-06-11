APDCL Authorities Physically Abuse Locals After Verbal Spat in Digboi

Situation turned tense at the Dibgoi electrical sub-division of the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) after a heated argument flared up between the employees and locals on Saturday evening.
As per sources, a verbal spat erupted between both sides inside the control room after the officers on duty allegedly misbehaved with the locals who had come to lodge a complaint.
Locals of Digboi had reportedly arrived at the sub-station to lodge a complaint on an anomaly regarding electricity supply. However, the locals have alleged that the officers on duty physically assaulted them and forcefully moved them out of the control room.
According to information, the locals had called up the control room regarding a query on the disruption of the electricity supply in Digboi’s Borjan village yesterday. The locals also claimed that there was no action taken by the concerned officials of the sub-station after informing about it several times.
Few locals of Borjan village then arrived at the office to lodge a complaint, but the staff of the control room assaulted them and denied them the register to lodge their complaints.
The locals have also alleged that the helpline number opened for public was also not helpful in solving their problems.