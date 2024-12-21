APDCL Cites Confidentiality in Withholding Information on Azure Power Dealings

The Assam Government has refused to make public any details regarding its association with the controversial "Azure Power Private Limited" and Azure Power's dealings with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Advertisment

Citing “business confidentiality,” APDCL's decision to withhold public information has raised eyebrows, prompting allegations of potential misconduct.

Social activist Subrat Talukdar has alleged that this secrecy indicates possible irregularities in the relationship between Azure Power and the Assam Government. He remarked, “The deliberate concealment of information raises suspicions of questionable ties with Azure Power.”

On December 1, 2024, Talukdar filed an RTI application with APDCL seeking information on three key points:

1. Details of solar power plants set up by Azure Power in Assam, from which APDCL procures electricity.

2. Specifics of electricity procured by APDCL from these Azure Power plants.

3. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Azure Power and APDCL.

However, APDCL denied the requested information, citing Section 8(1)(d) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which allows withholding information under the pretext of “commercial confidentiality.” Talukdar questioned the relevance of this clause, arguing that public sector matters should not involve such confidentiality.

Additionally, APDCL stated in its RTI response that there is no Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Azure Power, a claim that has also sparked skepticism.

The controversy deepens with allegations that land for an Azure Power plant in Mikir Bamuni, Nagaon, was forcibly acquired from local farmers with the administration's assistance.

The company’s name has also surfaced in connection with the Adani solar power scam, adding to the growing mistrust surrounding its operations.