Assam Congress Accuses Himanta Biswa Sarma of Nexus with Adani Group

The Assam Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, accusing it of having deep ties with the Adani Group and facilitating alleged corrupt practices. Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is directly involved in a nexus with Adani, particularly in connection with the Azure solar power purchase scam.

Borah questioned, “Despite the Supreme Court ordering an investigation, how is Gautam Adani under the open sky? This proves that the BJP government cannot take action against him. The Congress will gradually expose this nexus.”

He further claimed that Adani shares a "close relationship" with the Assam Chief Minister, alleging a connection between Sarma and corruption scandals in the United States.

Highlighting details, Bhupen Borah said, “In 2022, Adani met Himanta Biswa Sarma, and by July of the same year, an agreement was signed between the state government and Adani’s group. As per the deal, APDCL will purchase power from this solar energy project for 25 years. The Assam government even allocated 9,000 bighas of land in Baitamari to Adani for a cement plant. This is a betrayal of the people of Assam.”

The Congress also raised concerns over the ongoing 90 MW solar power project in Assam, which involves Adani and a Canadian company.

“The people of Assam will now be forced to pay money to Adani for the next 25 years through APDCL,” Borah remarked, demanding a thorough investigation into the project.

Criticizing Sarma further, Borah added, “Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt Chief Minister Assam has ever seen. Decisions like purchasing power from Adani Green Energy at exorbitant rates and transferring 7,000 bighas of land to Adani in Baitamari for a cement plant are clear indications of a corrupt nexus. While the Chief Minister is busy attending events outside the state, it is clear he is safeguarding the profits made from looting public funds.”

Borah also reiterated Congress’s demand for an investigation into the Azure solar power project and other deals involving the Assam government and the Adani Group.