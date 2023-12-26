APDCL Clarifies: No Hike in Power Tariff for Current Financial Year

Amid rumours about a hike in power tariff in the state, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Tuesday issued a clarification stating that there is no proposal for any hike in power tariff for the current financial year.
This comes after APDCL had submitted a tariff proposal to the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) every year for a review.
On the contrary to the speculations, the APDCL took to its official ‘X’ handle saying, “It is a regular routine for APDCL to submit a tariff proposal to AERC every year. The tariff which was fixed in the month of April'2023 is still prevailing for all the domestic consumers of APDCL.”
It is important to note that APDCL has been the target of criticism from all quarters due to media reports that purportedly indicated a hike in power tariffs.
The current tariff rates, up to 300 units had not changed, as per the APDCL.
However, additional electricity charges to be charged above 300 upto 500 units by 0.20 paise. Similarly, consumers (government offices mainly) consuming electricity more than 500 units will be charged Rs 0.99 paise per unit.
Commercial and other Industrial will be charged Rs 0.59 paise per unit, as per the previous Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) notification that was issued in the month of October this year.
For smart pre-paid consumers, the applicable Fuel and Power Purchase Price (FPPPA) against energy consumed during the month of September 2023, consumers will be charged in 92 days as daily installment (October 1 to December 31, 2023).
Speaking to Pratidin Time, a top APDCL official earlier said, “For pre-paid consumers, the FPPPA charge for September 2023 against the unit consumed will be recovered in three months. We are not going to recover the amount in one day, but in 92 days.”
The official also informed that the new FPPPA rates fixed by the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) will be levied from the month of October 1, 2023 for energy consumed during September 2023.
For other conventional prepaid consumers, the FPPPA will be made applicable on prospective basis.