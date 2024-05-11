APDCL Employee Arrested on Bribery Charges in Assam's Nagaon

A government official and a middleman have been trapped and arrested red-handed after accepting bribe in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday, reports said.
Reportedly, an official of the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) was arrested in a trap laid by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam today.
According to reports, a middleman identified as Mintu Bora was trapped red-handed after he accepted the demanded money from the complainant at Geruamukh in Nagaon.
Mintu Bora, in conspiracy with the Meter Reader of APDCL's Nagaon Electrical Sub-Division, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma demanded bribe from the complainant for providing relief from a fine against the electricity bypass connection, reports said.
Reports further said that Mintu Bora had taken Rs 7,000 from a customer for setting up a water motor connection illegally. Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma was apprehended upon Bora's confession. He was arrested from Maz Pathari in Borghat for demanding bribe and accepting it through the middleman, in conspiracy with him.
Taking to platform 'X', the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wrote, "Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Mintu Bora, a middleman, after he accepted bribe at Geruamukh, Nagaon, in conspiracy with Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, BC/MR, APDCL for giving relief to the complainant from fine against electricity bypass connection."
"In the same trap operation, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma,Bill Clerk/Meter Reader,Nagaon Electrical Sub-Division,APDCL has also been apprehended from Maz Pathari, Borghat,Nagaon for demanding bribe and accepting it through the middleman, in conspiracy with him," they further wrote.