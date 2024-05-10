Assam

BDO Trapped Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe in Assam's Goalpara

Reportedly, Sikdar had demanded Rs 30,000 from a person named Prafulla Nath for the payment of pending bills.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on Friday arrested a Block Development Officer (BDO) in Goalpara district, reports said.

According to sources, the BDO was trapped after operations conducted by the officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell at the office of the Matia Development Block in Goalpara.

The tainted BDO has been identified as Sahar Ali Sikdar. Reportedly, Sikdar had demanded Rs 30,000 from a person named Prafulla Nath for the payment of pending bills.

Sikdar was trapped red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption while he accepted Rs 5,000 as part of the demanded bribe money in his office today.

Taking to platform 'X', the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wrote, "Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Sahar Ali Sikdar, Block Development Officer (In-charge), Matia Development Block, District- Goalpara after he accepted bribe in his office from the complainant for payment of pending bills."

