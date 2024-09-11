APDCL Employee & YouTuber Bhaskar Dutta Suspended for Violating Rules

Notably, Dutta was accused of promoting contents of Sapnanil Das, a key figure in an extensive online trading fraud who was arrested a few days back.

Additionally, an FIR was also filed against Dutta at the Hatigaon Police Station. An individual named Ashraful Haque had filed the FIR after he received death threats from Dutta. Haque is a victim of the financial fraud orchestrated by Trading For A Living (TFAL) proprietor Sapnanil Das.

The suspension reflects the severity of the situation and the ongoing investigations into the alleged misconduct.