Assam Speaker Who Advised to Sit Under Tree Chills with 22 ACs!

At the time when Assam is reeling under extreme heatwave conditions, Assam Legislative Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary who advised people to sit under the shade of a tree to beat the summer heat is himself reportedly surrounded by as many as 22 Air Conditioners at his official residence.
According to reports, the 22 ACs are installed in the prayer room, bedrooms including the rooms of the security personnel at his official residence.
Following the revelation that the public representative, who advised people to sit under tree amid extreme heat wave and rise in electricity bills, has 22 ACs installed at his official residence drew widespread criticisms from the public as how will the leader who spends his life sitting in an AC room will understand the struggle of the people trying to survive in this summer heat?
A few days ago, in response to the public outcry against the frequent increases in electricity tariffs by the ruling BJP-led government, Speaker Daimary advised individuals struggling to pay their bills to find an alternative by sitting under trees instead of switching on fans.
The Assam government's procurement of electricity from private companies, coupled with their decisions to raise electricity tariffs, had triggered a significant backlash. Speaker Daimary acknowledged the price hikes but stressed that the government's hands were tied in the matter. He emphasized that if individuals found themselves unable to afford their electricity bills, they should refrain from using electric fans and opt for the natural shade and comfort provided by trees.