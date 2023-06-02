APDCL Decides To Hike Electricity Tariffs Again | Check Rates

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has decided to again hike the monthly tariff for electricity consumption spelling trouble for consumers in the state.
According to reports, APDCL is planning to hike the tariffs by 30 paise to 70 paise per unit of electricity consumed. For consumers under subsidized Jeevan Dhara scheme, the hike will be 30 paise per unit, while for other consumers the hike will be 70 paise.
It may be noted that APDCL had released a notification in connection with the matter on May 27. According to the notification, Jeevan Dhara consumers will now have to pay Rs 4.35 per unit of electricity.
Moreover, households consuming 120 units will have to pay Rs 5.25 per unit of electricity, while those consuming between 121 and 240 units, will have to Rs 7.30 per unit, the notification mentioned.
The notification further added that those households consuming 5 to 30 kilowatts of electricity will have to pay Rs 8.15 per unit and business establishments will have to pay Rs 8.60 per unit.
In January this year, APDCL hit the people in the New Year as it proposed to increase electricity rates by Re 1 per unit in the state. The proposal was sent to Electricity Regulatory Commission for its decision.
According to sources, APDCL took the decision to ensure reliable supply and to provide better services to customer. Just a few days prior to that, the rates were hiked by 30 paise per unit.
The APDCL had decided to charge an additional 30 paise per unit rates of electricity for all power consumers with effect from November 2022.
In regard to this, customers were issued directives by the APDCL on December 9.
APDCL had announced on November 25 last year that it would levy a Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) charge of 79 paise per unit on all categories of consumers on electricity bills for the months of November, December 2022 and January 2023.