APDCL Announces 36-Hour Portal Shutdown for Cloud Migration

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has announced that all its public-facing and internal digital platforms will remain inaccessible from 9 pm on February 28 to 9 am on March 2. The 36-hour shutdown has been scheduled to facilitate cloud migration of its services, the power utility said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The APDCL portal shutdown will affect multiple applications used by electricity consumers across Assam.

Which Services Will Be Affected?

According to the official communication, key platforms that will remain unavailable during the maintenance window include ARMS, the Consumer Portal, EasyPay, MyBijulee, and BijuleeBandhu, along with other linked systems.

Consumers will not be able to access or use these services during the 36-hour period. The temporary suspension applies to both public-facing services and internal operational systems.

Prepaid consumers are requested to maintain sufficient balance for uninterrupted service.



We regret any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and cooperation. — APDCL (@apdclsocial) February 25, 2026

Advisory For Prepaid Consumers

APDCL has advised prepaid electricity consumers to ensure that they maintain an adequate balance in their accounts to avoid service disruption during the downtime. The utility expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the temporary unavailability of its digital services, stating that the scheduled migration is necessary to upgrade and streamline its systems.

