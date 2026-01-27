Guwahati Man Alleges APDCL Official Denied Connection, Issued Threats Saying “Moi Mama’r Manuh"

Serious allegations have surfaced against a senior official of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area, with a local resident accusing the officer of threats, intimidation and deliberate delay in providing an electricity connection.

The complainant, Dhanjit Debnath, alleged that APDCL sub-divisional engineer Rubul Haloi refused to provide an electricity connection to his land despite a valid application and instead threatened him. Debnath said he had applied for the connection on July 5 last year, but even after more than a year, no electricity has been supplied.

According to Debnath, all legal disputes related to his land have already been settled, and he has also obtained a clear court decree in his favour. However, he alleged that the engineer ignored the court’s directions and continued to harass him.

Debnath further claimed that Haloi openly threatened him by invoking political backing. Quoting the engineer, Debnath said, "Moi CM's manuh...Mama'r manuh...eku dal koribo nuaro muk" (I am the Chief Minister's man, you cannot do anything to me),” adding that Haloi showed his thumb while making the remark.

He also alleged that the official claimed he was appointed by the Chief Minister himself and repeatedly told him that no action could be taken against him.

Debnath alleged that these actions have damaged his goodwill and caused him mental distress.

Following the incident, Dhanjit Debnath has lodged a formal complaint at the Jalukbari police station. He said he has full faith in the legal system and hopes that justice will be delivered soon.

