APDCL Releases Helpline No To Address Electricity Bill Related Queries

In a bid to address the issue of rising monthly electricity bills in the state, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Wednesday released helpline numbers for customers to register complaints.
The APDCL informed that customers can contact on the number 1912 to register their complaints.
Additionally, the can also register their grievances related to rising monthly dues through WhatsApp on the number 7575999666.
The power company further assured quick resolution of any complaints registered on the helpline numbers. They said that the bill would be amended following investigation of the complaints.
It may be noted that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Tuesday said that customers having complaints with their monthly electricity bills will have to submit a formal application mentioning their issues.
CM Sarma said that the grievances will have to be addressed by customers to their regional APDCL offices.
After a request is raised, officials from the power department will visit their homes and examine their meter boxes, added the CM.
He further mentioned that in case any fault is found in their respective meter boxes, the monthly dues will be adjusted with the bill of the upcoming month.