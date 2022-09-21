APDCL Releases Helpline No To Address Electricity Bill Related Queries

In a bid to address the issue of rising monthly electricity bills in the state, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Wednesday released helpline numbers for customers to register complaints.

The APDCL informed that customers can contact on the number 1912 to register their complaints.

Additionally, the can also register their grievances related to rising monthly dues through WhatsApp on the number 7575999666.

The power company further assured quick resolution of any complaints registered on the helpline numbers. They said that the bill would be amended following investigation of the complaints.