APS Sukanya Das Arrested in APSC Cash-for-Job Scam

ADCP of the Guwahati Crime Branch, APS Sukanya Das has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, reports said.
With this, the number of civil servants arrested in connection to the scam has risen to four. The other officials who were arrested earlier are APS Sajahan Sarkar; APS Aoicharjya Jibon Baruah and Assistant Employment Officer Rakesh Das.
Earlier on December 1, Sukanya Das was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police in connection to the scam. However, she failed to appear before the SIT on the said date.
Notably, the Assam Government has suspended a total of 21 civil servants in connection to the scam so far. Of these 21 suspended officers, 11 are from the Assam Police Service (APS), four are Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one Excise Inspector, one ARCS officer and three Assistant Employment Officers.
Sources said that the SIT sent notices to the two gazetted officers summoning them to appear before the Crime Investigation Department (CID). The two officials, who were served the summons, were identified as Assam Police Service (APS) officers Nabanita Sarma and Kalyan Kumar Das.
While Nabanita Sarma is the ASP of Kokrajhar, ASP Kalyan Kumar Das is serving a suspension order, sources informed, adding that both officers were summoned to appear before the CID today.