APS Sukanya Das Arrested in APSC Cash-for-Job Scam

Sources said that the SIT sent notices to the two gazetted officers summoning them to appear before the Crime Investigation Department (CID). The two officials, who were served the summons, were identified as Assam Police Service (APS) officers Nabanita Sarma and Kalyan Kumar Das.

While Nabanita Sarma is the ASP of Kokrajhar, ASP Kalyan Kumar Das is serving a suspension order, sources informed, adding that both officers were summoned to appear before the CID today.