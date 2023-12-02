APSC Scam: CID Summons 2 Public Servants To Appear On Dec 4

The Assam Police's special investigation team's (SIT) continued perusal into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam on Saturday led to two more names coming up
This comes a day after 21 state civil servants were suspended by the Assam government in connection with the infamous APSC cash for jobs scam.
Sources said that the SIT sent notices to the two gazetted officers today summoning them to appear before the Crime Investigation Department (CID).
The two officials, who were served the summons, were identified as Assam Police Service (APS) officers Nabanita Sarma and Kalyan Kumar Das.
While Nabanita Sarma is the ASP of Kokrajhar, ASP Kalyan Kumar Das is serving a suspension order, sources informed, adding that both officers were summoned to appear before the CID on December 4.
Both have been accused of gaining recruitment through unfair means, possibly involving a transaction of cash in exchange for the high ranking position.
Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that the names of both the officers were mentioned in the report filed by retired justice Biplab Kumar Sarma, who was entrusted with probing the case.
It may be noted that the move to suspend 21 civil servants, who gained recruitment through the APSC examination during the CCE 2013 and 2014 cycles, comes amid heightened interest in the long-pending case.
Of the 21 suspended officers, 11 are from the Assam Police Service (APS), four are Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one is an Excise Inspector, one is an ARCS officer and three are Assistant Employment Officers.
On November 29, ACS Assistant Employment Officer Rakesh Das was arrested in Guwahati after a lookout was issued against him after he remained absconding.
He was arrested from a deserted house in Guwahati's Six-Mile area by an SIT team of the state police force in which he hid himself and locked the door from the outside, officials had said. Das was one of the persons named in the APSC recruitment scam.
Earlier on November 22, as many as 34 civil servants were apprehended in connection to the APSC cash-for-job scam 2014. The officers were apprehended from different locations in an operation carried out the previous night and brought to Guwahati by the SIT constituted to probe the scam.