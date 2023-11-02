APSC Announces Results For CCE Mains Exam

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Thursday released the results for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022 with over 2,500 candidates clearing to sit in the next round.
The CCE Mains exam was conducted on July 8, 9 and 10 this year across Assam in which around 10,000 candidates appeared.
A total of 2,736 candidates have cleared the mains round and will be appearing for the interview that is set to commence from November 16, 2023.
If you appeared for the APSC mains, then here is how you can check your results.
Step 1: Visit the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on APSC CCE Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.