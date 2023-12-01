APSC Cash-For-Job Scam: Assam Governor Suspends 4 ACS Officers

In a significant development, the Governor of Assam has ordered the immediate suspension of four ACS officers for their alleged anamolies and malpractices in the selection process conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) during the Combined Competitive Examination, 2013.
The four ACS officers in question are –
Smti. Akashee Duwarah, ACS, Addl. District Commissioner, Jorhat
Shri Dhrubajyoti Hatibaruah, ACS, Deputy Secretary to the. Govt. of Assam, lndigenous and Tribal Faith & Culture Department
Shri Hitesh Mazumdar, ACS, Addl. District Commissione4 South Salmara, Mankachar
Shri Dhiraj Kumar Jain, ACS, Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Election Department & Joint CEO, Assam
The inquiry revealed that the accused ACS officers benefited from these irregularities, securing a recommendation for appointment through the illegal enhancement of their originally scored marks. This has raised concerns of gross misconduct, corruption, and moral turpitude.
The Governor, deeming it necessary and expedient, issued the suspension under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964. The decision is based on the belief that allowing the officers to continue in their respective positions may not be in the interest of public service and could cause embarrassment to the government.
The suspension comes amid an ongoing investigation into criminal offenses related to these allegations. The government has emphasized that this action is taken without prejudice to the departmental proceedings already initiated against the officers.
The headquarters of the suspended officer during this period will be the same as their last place of posting, with a provision for review if deemed necessary.
Notifications attached below -