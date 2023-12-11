APSC Cash-for-Job Scam: Former Principal Controller of Exam Arrested

In a major development into the APSC cash-for-job scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police arrested the former principal controller of examinations Nanda Babu Singh, reports said on Monday.
He was detained from his Silchar residence on Saturday midnight in connection to the scam. The SIT arrested him today after his interrogation for two consecutive days.
Nanda Babu Singh is said to be a close aide of former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul.
Both Singh and Paul have been produced before the special judicial court in Guwahati, sources said. As per reports, the SIT has appealed to the court to grant them seven-day custody of the accused.
On Friday, the Superintendent of Taxes of Karbi Anglong district was arrested in connection to the APSC recruitment scam.
The Superintendent of Taxes who was arrested has been identified as Wahida Begum. As per sources, she was nabbed from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax cum Superintendent of Taxes in Karbi Anglong’s Diphu.
Reportedly, Wahida was a candidate for the APSC exam in 2014. It has been alleged that she was appointed for the job through unfair means by colluding with prime arrested ACS officer Rakesh Das.