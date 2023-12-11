APSC Cash-for-Job Scam: Former Principal Controller of Exam Arrested

On Friday, the Superintendent of Taxes of Karbi Anglong district was arrested in connection to the APSC recruitment scam.

The Superintendent of Taxes who was arrested has been identified as Wahida Begum. As per sources, she was nabbed from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax cum Superintendent of Taxes in Karbi Anglong’s Diphu.

Reportedly, Wahida was a candidate for the APSC exam in 2014. It has been alleged that she was appointed for the job through unfair means by colluding with prime arrested ACS officer Rakesh Das.