APSC Scam: 'Close Aide' of Ex-Chairman Rakesh Paul Detained in Silchar by SIT

In yet another development to the APSC cash-for-scam that took place in 2013 and 2014, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police on Sunday midnight detained former principal controller of examinations Nanda Babu Singh from his Silchar residence.
Nanda Babu Sinha is said to be a close aide of former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul.
According to reports, APSC's former principal controller of examinations was brought to the CID office in Guwahati by SIT for an interrogation.
Nanda Babu is likely to be produced in court in the afternoon hours today.
Sources informed that SIT will seek Nanda Babu's custody before the court.
Sinha has been accused of burning nearly 45,000 answer sheets of APSC preliminary and main exams under the direction of Rakesh Paul.
Additionally, it is claimed that Nanda Babu appointed his daughter Minerva Devi Arambam to the position of ACS by unethical means.
Notably, Minerva who is currently serving as the Additional District Commissioner in Karimganj district was summoned by the SIT on Saturday.
ADC Minerva will have to appear for an interrogation at the CID office in Guwahati, Assam on Monday.
So far, Sukanya Das, Wahida Begum, Rakesh Das, Shahjahan Sarkar, Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah and Nanda Babu Singh have been arrested in connection with the scam.